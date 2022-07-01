Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $222.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

