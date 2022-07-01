Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $169.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.