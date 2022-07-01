Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 41,036 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 258.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,036 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 2.3% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

Shares of COP opened at $89.81 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.