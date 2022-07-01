Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,558 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $20,797,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.