Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,374,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 205,537 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.