Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Bought by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $35,204,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,388,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1,082.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 277,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 254,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KZR opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $499.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

