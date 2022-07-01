KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.06 and last traded at $36.25. 54,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 33,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.45% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

