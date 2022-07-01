KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Up 228.6% in June

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 736.0 days.

KGHPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KGHM Polska Miedz from 160.00 to 170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded KGHM Polska Miedz to a “buy” rating and set a $154.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

KGHPF traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

