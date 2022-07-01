Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 694,860 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.17.
Kibo Energy Company Profile (LON:KIBO)
