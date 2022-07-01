Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $26,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after acquiring an additional 690,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after acquiring an additional 289,762 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,877 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.88. 12,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,639. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

