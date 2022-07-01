Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $178,959.71 and $5,535.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00172920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.38 or 0.00692148 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00083825 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015900 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.