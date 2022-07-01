Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 6.1%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 23,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,893,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 318,928 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $2,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

