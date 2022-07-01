Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.61

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.98. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands.

KNTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $551.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.48.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $53,306,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,264,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,014,000 after acquiring an additional 671,092 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $5,168,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,733,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 105,882 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.