Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0295

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Kleros has a total market cap of $18.55 million and $1.28 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

