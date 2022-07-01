Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.12.

KNX stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,919,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,290,000 after buying an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

