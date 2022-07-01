Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Koç Holding A.S. stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. Koç Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Koç Holding A.S. from 33.80 to 56.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

