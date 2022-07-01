Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 217.6% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS KMTUY traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

