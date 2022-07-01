Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $28.01. 968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from 1,040.00 to 1,195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

