Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of Konami stock traded down 1.97 on Friday, hitting 26.53. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 31.61. Konami has a 52-week low of 23.26 and a 52-week high of 34.08.

Get Konami alerts:

Konami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.