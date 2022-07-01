Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 256.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.
Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.
