Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 256.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($218.09) to €180.00 ($191.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($201.06) to €188.00 ($200.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($176.60) to €155.00 ($164.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($202.13) to €185.00 ($196.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.