KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Shares Up 1.9%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.64. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 36.71% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

