Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kroger has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.22.

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

