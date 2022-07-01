Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kroger has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.22.
In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
