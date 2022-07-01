Kusama Price Tops $48.39 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $48.39 or 0.00248571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $409.85 million and $34.31 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00180024 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.98 or 0.01401611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00084835 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

