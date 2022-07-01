Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Stock Price Down 8%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) fell 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.54. 35,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,028% from the average session volume of 3,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

