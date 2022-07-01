Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LE. StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $303.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 33.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

