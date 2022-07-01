Lannebo Fonder AB Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.22. The company had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,745. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.84 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.31.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

