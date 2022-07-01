Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LGGNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 329 ($4.04) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.66) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.33.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.8223 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

