Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stake Cut by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,075,000 after buying an additional 85,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 864,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 120,845 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after buying an additional 471,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

LEG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

