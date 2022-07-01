Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Snap-on worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $38,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

SNA opened at $197.03 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

