Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 700 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cogent Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Cogent Communications worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $115,257.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,370 shares of company stock worth $625,898. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 550.01%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

