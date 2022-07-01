Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,385 shares during the period. Frontdoor makes up approximately 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Frontdoor worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of FTDR opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Cobb acquired 10,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

