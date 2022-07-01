Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 610.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global Payments by 41.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 432,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

GPN stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

