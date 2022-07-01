Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $2,471,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Booking by 124.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,639,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 20.7% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,748.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.05 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,243.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,717.69.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.