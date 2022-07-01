Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 435.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

MDLZ opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

