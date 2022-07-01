Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 19,766 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WH. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $65.72 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.