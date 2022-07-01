Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE LEN traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 88,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Lennar by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.