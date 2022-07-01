Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe Sells 11,948 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61.

LEVI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 1,603,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 88,193 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,282 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 108,381 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,379 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

