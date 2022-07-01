Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LNNGY traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.90. 5,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $158.73 and a 52 week high of $348.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.6896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

