Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,752. Life Healthcare Group has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $7.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.