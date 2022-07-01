LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $1.03. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 41,869 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.47%.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

