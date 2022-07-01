Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $587,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.93.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $609.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $629.24 and its 200-day moving average is $735.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

