Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

CCI stock opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.00. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

