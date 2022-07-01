Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

