Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

