Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine comprises 0.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

