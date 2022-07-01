Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 2,449 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $144.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

