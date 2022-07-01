Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,198 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.26% of MoneyGram International worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 274,225 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 224,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,497,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.00 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.78 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.30.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

