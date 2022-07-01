Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.15 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

