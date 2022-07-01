Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $182,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 770.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,217,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

