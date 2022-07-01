Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,751,000 after acquiring an additional 286,421 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,977,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,569,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,980,000 after acquiring an additional 156,041 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $59.67 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Targa Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.